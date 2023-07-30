Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in July

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Neometals Stock Down 6.6 %

RRSSF opened at 0.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.36 and a 200-day moving average of 0.44. Neometals has a 12-month low of 0.33 and a 12-month high of 1.12.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

