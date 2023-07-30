NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $941,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NetApp Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

