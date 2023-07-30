NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.87. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $180.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in NETGEAR by 627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 54.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.
