NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

NETGEAR Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.87. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $180.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

In related news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $37,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $65,491.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,542.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $37,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,968 shares of company stock worth $222,947. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in NETGEAR by 627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 54.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

Further Reading

