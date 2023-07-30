New Street Research Downgrades Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) to Neutral

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. New Street Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

TIGO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $20.40 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $15.75 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 334,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $2,063,000.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

