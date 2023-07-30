New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

NYSE NYCB opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 535,107 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

