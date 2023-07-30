News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,408 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in News were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in News by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of News by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 110,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in News by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in News by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in News by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

News Stock Up 0.6 %

News stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

