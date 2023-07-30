NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.20

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

NEXT Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76.

NEXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.8451 dividend. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

