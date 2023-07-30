NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

