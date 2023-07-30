Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nextracker from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.38.

NXT opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.56. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.69 million. Nextracker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

