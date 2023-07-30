Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.56. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $46.55.

Insider Activity

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $473.69 million. Nextracker's revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nextracker will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth $3,458,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,112,000.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

