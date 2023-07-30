NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NDRBF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. NIBE Industrier AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

