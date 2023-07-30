Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 117,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 29,317 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.39.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $15.19 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.81%.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

