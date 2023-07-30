Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16,751 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 404,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 279,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

About Carnival Co. &



Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

