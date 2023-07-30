Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 158.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Balchem Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

BCPC opened at $130.85 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.68 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

