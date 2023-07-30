Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $768,000 Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Patrick Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,204.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,204.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,859 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.91. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.40 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.