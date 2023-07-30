Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 118,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 92.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

