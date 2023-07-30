Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,149 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $29.42 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

KMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

