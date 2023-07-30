Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 435 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Shares of HII opened at $230.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

