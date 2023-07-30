Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 132,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 73,189 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.00. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Energizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

