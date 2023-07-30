Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $170.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.75. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.86 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.22 by $2.79. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 93.04% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $911.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $20.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.68%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $201.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

