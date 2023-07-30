Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 202 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Leidos by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Leidos by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45,234 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Leidos by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.38.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

