Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.54 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $182,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $119,684.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,744.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $182,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $496,590. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.