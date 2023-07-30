NMI (NMIH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMIH stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. NMI has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NMI by 160.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NMI by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

