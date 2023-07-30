Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordstrom news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $22.95 on Friday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 690.91%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

