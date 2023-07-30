North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of NOA opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $649.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.89 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 9.34%. Analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after buying an additional 37,106 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,151,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 318,390 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in North American Construction Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,057,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 59.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 95,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

