Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Lowered to $500.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.31.

NOC opened at $449.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.67. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

