NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NOV Stock Up 4.4 %

NOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. NOV has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam bought a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

