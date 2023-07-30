NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 99.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NovoCure by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 79.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NovoCure by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Trading Down 1.8 %

NVCR opened at $33.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.64. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

