NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

NVCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.77. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $120.03.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NovoCure by 99.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NovoCure by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in NovoCure by 79.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NovoCure by 47.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.