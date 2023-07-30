Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,537,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,553,000 after acquiring an additional 103,723 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 18.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Nucor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Nucor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $168.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.01. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

