NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 165872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NS. Raymond James raised NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.82.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 151.56%. Research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NuStar Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in NuStar Energy by 82.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

