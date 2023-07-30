NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in NVR by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in NVR by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in NVR by 157.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 54 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at $1,852,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,643 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,926. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,343.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,816.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6,474.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6,043.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,627.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $123.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 415.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

