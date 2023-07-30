Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $360.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $427.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $428.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.54.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after acquiring an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after purchasing an additional 425,324 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.