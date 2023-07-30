OLO (OLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect OLO to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. OLO has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.79 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. On average, analysts expect OLO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OLO stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.13. OLO has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded OLO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,309.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,690 shares of company stock valued at $143,378. Company insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in OLO by 485.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

