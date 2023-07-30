Omnicell (OMCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Omnicell has set its Q2 guidance at $0.25-0.35 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.55-1.80 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $290.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.89 million. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OMCL stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. Omnicell has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -157.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,687,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

