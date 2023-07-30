ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.39

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.39 and last traded at $105.09, with a volume of 7417971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at $55,795,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

