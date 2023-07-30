OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $151.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In related news, Director Brian Choi purchased 7,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $60,082.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,284,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OP Bancorp news, Director Yong Sin Shin bought 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,131.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 487,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Choi bought 7,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $60,082.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,284,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,683.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

