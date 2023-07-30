Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average of $108.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

