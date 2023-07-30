Oppenheimer Increases UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target to $33.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.95% from the company’s current price.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.76. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $23.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

About UroGen Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

