Oppenheimer Increases UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target to $33.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.95% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.76. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $23.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
