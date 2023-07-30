Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OGEN opened at $3.84 on Friday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 million, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oragenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

