Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Stake Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Orion were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Orion during the first quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Orion in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Orion by 149.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Orion in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Orion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $21.88 on Friday. Orion S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Orion had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Orion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Orion’s payout ratio is currently 4.19%.

Orion Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Luxembourg and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

