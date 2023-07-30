Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Down 3.5%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 846,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,600,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSCR. Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $37,659.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,609.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 137,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $985,455.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,439.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $37,659.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,609.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.
