Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.99

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 6561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OVCHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.