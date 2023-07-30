Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 6.2 %

OXBR opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.45. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

