Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,403 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $755,359.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,678.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,678.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $469,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,548 shares of company stock worth $10,308,580. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %

DLB stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $91.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

