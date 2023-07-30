Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,330 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.38 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 27.43%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.46%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

