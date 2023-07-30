Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,581 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,772,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,482,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

