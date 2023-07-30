Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 24,431 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,431 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.96. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 149.02%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

