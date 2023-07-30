Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,704 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 493,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $14,405,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $14,108,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -613.17, a PEG ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.93. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $60.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.92 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRCY. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

About Mercury Systems



Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

