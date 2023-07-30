Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,227 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,358,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,854,000 after buying an additional 1,067,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $63,560,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 514.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,244,000 after buying an additional 695,662 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,549.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after buying an additional 381,052 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

